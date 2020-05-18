August Hanson, Sr.

August John Hanson, Sr., 80, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at his home in Ladysmith.
August, or Augie as he was affectionately called by many who knew him, was born in 1939 in Chicago, Ill. He married his wife of 41 years, R. Elizabeth Hanson, in 1978. Augie, in 1982, moved with his wife and their four youngest children, to Ladysmith.
Augie, above all else, was a family man. Throughout the course of any discussion one would hear numerous stories of his children and grandchildren. If asked of his greatest blessings in life, he would say his family. He would spend countless hours with them fishing, going to the park, playing ball and taking them camping. His favorite camping spot was Porcupine Mountains in Michigan.
Augie will affectionately be remembered as a provider who would give everything for those he loved, for his constant supply of butterscotch candies and suckers and by his contagious laugh. Once he retired from BJ Wood Products, Augie would often be seen around town with his long time best friend, Roger Gierke, of Sheldon, having coffee, lunch, or whatever else the two of them decided to go and do together.
August is survived by his spouse, Liz; his sons, August Jr. (Dianne) of Bartlett, Ill., Anthony (Jackie) of Glen Ellyn, Ill., James (Judy) of Vancouver, Wash. and Patrick (Cara) of Puyallup, Wash., and his daughters, Corinne (James) of Eddyville, Ky., Genevieve of Stokes, N.C., Ann Marie of Ashland and Kathleen (Daniel) of Ladysmith. He is also survived by 19 grandchildren, Kyleigh, Marcus, Lauren, Daniel Vacho, Anthony, Deena, Kristine, Daniel Salazar, Jennifer, Jessica, Emily, Melissa, Zachary, Elizabeth, Madilyn, Kaitlin, Autumn, Myla, and Leia along with many great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wallace Hanson and Helen Collins; mother-in-law, Joyce Ernst; brother, Edward Collins, Sr.; grandson, Joseph Lehan, and great-grandson, CJ Bobinsky.
A memorial with family will be held at a later date.
