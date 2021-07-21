William “Bill” Allen Babb, 78, died on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Bullhead City, Ariz.
Bill was born on Jan. 10, 1943, in Beloit, to Robert and Thelma Babb. He was the second of three children. He married Sandra Gordon on May 29, 1966, and together they had four children.
Bill spent most of his life in Glen Flora working as a dairy farmer. Later, he crisscrossed the country as a truck driver for McCormick Trucking in Kennan. He then retired, and he and Sandy spent the last eight years of his life in Arizona.
Bill always exhibited a love for life and was ready with a quick smile and laugh. He was open and friendly and enjoyed talking and visiting with people. His greatest joy was spending time with his family.
Bill is survived by his wife, Sandra, and his children, William Babb Jr., Connie Campbell, Jerald Babb and Sherry (Dan) Schierenbeck; nine grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren. Also surviving are his brother, Robert, and his sister, Nancy.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 31, at Glen Flora Lutheran Church. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., and a light luncheon will follow the service.
