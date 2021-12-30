Richard Bohmann

Richard Ralph Bohmann, 76, of Chippewa Falls (Ladysmith), passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, with his family by his side.
Rick was the youngest of three children born to John and Arline Bohmann on Feb. 15, 1945, in Racine. Soon afterwards, the family moved back to the Winter area where he developed his love for the outdoors. He graduated from Winter High School in 1963. On Aug. 20, 1966, Rick married his high school sweet, Bette Pichowicz in Radisson. They were married 55 years and together raised three children. Being a lifelong union man, Rick retired from The International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craft Workers of WI, Local 19.
Rick always enjoyed simple life pleasures, chatting with family and friends over coffee and cookies, midnight strolls through the woods while filling the woodstove or a peaceful four-wheeler ride counting the deer. Most importantly, Rick was always a loving husband and father who truly enjoyed his family time.
Rick is survived by his wife, Bette of Chippewa Falls; sons, Richard (Sara) Bohmann of Winter and Ben Bohmann of Denver, Colo.; daughter Jill (Mike) Fliehr of Chippewa Falls; sister, Sue (Fred) Hoffman; sister-in-law, Chris Bohmann; grandchildren, Abbigail and Ethan and many other special family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, John Bohmann and grandson, Nicholas Bohmann.
A memorial service at 11 a.m. with luncheon to follow will take place at The Wannigan, N5909 Dam Road, Winter, on Saturday Jan. 8, 2022.
