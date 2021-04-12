Darlene Hinke

Darlene A. Hinke, 78, of Sheldon, town of Ruby, died Sunday, April 11, 2021, at Weston Medical Center in Weston.
Darlene was born on Feb. 2, 1943, in Mountain Lake, Minn., the daughter of William and Olive (Klingbiel) Hillmer.
On Sept. 26, 1964, Darlene married Richard Hinke at St. Olaf’s Catholic Church in Minneapolis, Minn.
Darlene was a legal secretary and very instrumental in planning the memory garden for their daughter, Lynne, who was featured on Shelley Ryan’s show, the Uncommon Gardens for The Wisconsin Gardener on PBS.
Darlene loved horses, watching deer and turkeys, polka dancing, crocheting afghans and making jewelry.
Darlene is survived by her loving husband, Dick; her son, Joe Hinke of Richland Center; nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by one daughter, Lynne Hinke; and her parents.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, April 17, at St. Anthony’s Church in Drywood. Rev. Eric Linzmaier will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in St. Anthony’s Cemetery in the town of Arthur.
Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of services at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 17, at St. Anthony’s Church in Drywood
Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.
Live streaming of the service will be available on the Horan Funeral Home website.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.
