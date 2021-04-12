Darlene Hinke

Darlene A. Hinke, 78, of Sheldon, town of Ruby, died Sunday, April 11, 2021, at Weston Medical Center in Weston. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, April 17, at St. Anthony’s Church in Drywood. Rev. Eric Linzmaier will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in St. Anthony’s Cemetery in the town of Arthur. Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of services at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 17, at St. Anthony’s Church in Drywood