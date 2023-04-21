Virginia Andersen

Virginia “Ginger” Andersen (Prasnicky), age 80, of Minneapolis/Crosby/Merrifield, Minn., and Jump River, passed away on Sunday, March 18, 2023. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, April 28, at Washburn-McReavy Hillside Chapel located at 2610 - 19th Ave. NE, Minneapolis, Minn. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. with a reception to follow. There will be a private inurnment at Crystal Lake Cemetery.