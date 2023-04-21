Virginia Andersen

Virginia “Ginger” Andersen (Prasnicky), age 80, of Minneapolis/Crosby/Merrifield, Minn., passed away on Sunday, March 18, 2023. Ginger grew up on a farm in Jump River.
She loved her family (dogs too), friends, polka dancing, painting, writing, horses and the cabin.
She will be missed dearly.
She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Joe, Tony, Ed, Betty and Anna; infant siblings, Johana and Dorothy; and sisters-in-law, Lynne Kasper and Cindy Prasnicky.
She is survived by her loving husband, Lee; children, Richard, John (Laurie), and Shelly (Larry) Iverson; grandchildren, Aaron (Kim), Zack, Lily and Isaac; siblings, Rose Ann and John as well as many nieces, nephews, family members and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, April 28, at Washburn-McReavy Hillside Chapel located at 2610 - 19th Ave. NE, Minneapolis, Minn. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. with a reception to follow.
There will be a private inurnment at Crystal Lake Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.