Charles Mathias

Charles "Chuck" Joseph Mathias, longtime resident of Bruce, entered God's Kingdom on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. He was 86 years old.
Charles was born on Sept. 11, 1935, in Milwaukee. He and his wife, Valda, raised their family in Sussex. They relocated to Bruce in 1987.
He was preceded in death by his infant son, Rodney; son, Mark; wife, Valda; sister, Mary Jean and parents, Charles Sr. and Ann Mathias.
Surviving are his son, Brian; his daughter, Debora (Raul); grandchildren, Rebecca, Crystal (Ryan), Daniel (Caitlin), Rachel (Riley), Gabriella (Reese), Rodney and Dana (John) and six great-grandchildren.
Charles attended Juneau High School and worked for Evinrude for many years. He married the love of his life, Valda, on Jan. 26, 1957, in Wauwatosa. Charles loved Wisconsin sports, the San Antonio Spurs, travel, and was an avid hunter and angler. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Ladysmith and loved the Lord.
We will all miss his storytelling, humor, generosity and zest for life. He knew someone everywhere he went. Our hearts are at peace knowing that he has joined our grandmother in the Kingdom of God.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 8, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Ladysmith, with Reverend Craig Zandi officiating.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce is assisting the family.
