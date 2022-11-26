Jane Stoll

Jane Marie (Manning) Stoll, 71, of Tony, died in her home on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, after a short battle with an aggressive form of cancer.
Jane was born on Dec. 11,1950, to Helen and Spencer Manning. She married Linford Stoll on June 28,1975.
Jane’s life was a testimony of God’s faithfulness, and her joyful spirit and unwavering trust in Him was an inspiration to everyone who knew her. She was a prayer warrior and a devoted mother and grandmother who always put the needs of her family above her own. Whether she was making bread, chocolate chip cookies, or homemade pizza, there was always room for one more at her table. Her favorite activities were sewing, baking, and spending time with her beloved grandchildren. Even in the final months of her life, Jane used her energy to serve and bless those around her.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Linford; her parents, Spencer and Helen Manning; her “second parents”, Ivan and Doris Stoll; her brother, Larry Manning; and three unborn grandchildren.
She will be missed by her children, Jenny and Matthew Zacharias (Ladysmith, WI), Laura and Packy Sporre (Ladysmith, WI), Jonny and Ashley Stoll (Eau Claire, WI) and her 12 grandchildren; her siblings, Doris (John) Wetjen (Stacy, MN), Wayne (Kathy) Manning (Sheldon, WI), John (Becky) Manning (Chicago, IL), Mabel Houle (Minneapolis, MN), and Carl (Cindy) Manning (Spooner, WI); as well as her brothers and sisters in-law, many nieces and nephews, and her church community.
A visitation was held at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home on Friday, Nov. 25. A celebration of life was held at South Lawrence Mennonite Church on Saturday, Nov. 26, with John Manning officiating, with a visitation one hour prior to the service.
