Kathy Pearson, age 67, of Neillsville, died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at her home.
Kathy Jean Pearson was born on May 11, 1953, in Ladysmith, the daughter of Joel and Lorraine (Knobeck) Pearson. She grew up in Radisson and then moved to the Nekoosa-Babcock area. She married Michael Drinka, and they moved to Neillsville. They later divorced and Kathy moved to the northwoods of Wisconsin and married Stephen Johnson. They later divorced and in the early 2000s she moved back to Neillsville. She worked for Terry and Annette Marty at Marty’s Foods in the bakery department until her retirement.
Kathy was a member of Living Hope Evangelical Lutheran Church. In her spare time, she enjoyed tending to her garden.
She is survived by five children, Brian (Melissa) Drinka of Neillsville, Jill (Steve) Anderson of Owen, Shawn (Michelle) Drinka of Neillsville, April (Kevin) Bosshardt of Tokyo, Japan and Andrew (Brittany) Johnson of Stanley and 11 grandchildren, Skylar, Abraham, William, Laurna, Stephanie, Dominic, Tim, Alex, Raiden, Avry and Killian. She is further survived by four sisters, Arlene, Janet, Robin and Kim.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Leland.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 7, at Living Hope Evangelical Free Church in Neillsville. Pastor Steven Wentz will officiate. Music will be provided by Kathy Meshnick, organist. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 6, at Gesche Funeral Home in Neillsville and from 10-11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 7 at the church.
Interment will be in the Columbia Cemetery in Hewett Township, Clark County.
