Kathy Pearson, age 67, of Neillsville, died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at her home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 7, at Living Hope Evangelical Free Church in Neillsville. Pastor Steven Wentz will officiate. Music will be provided by Kathy Meshnick, organist. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 6, at Gesche Funeral Home in Neillsville and from 10-11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 7 at the church. Interment will be in the Columbia Cemetery in Hewett Township, Clark County.