Patricia Swanke

Her bumper sticker read, “Old nurse anesthetists never die – they just run out of gas.”
Patricia V. Swanke (Nee Konkol) formerly of Ladysmith, passed away of natural causes on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at home with family by her side.
Pat was born at home in Birnamwood, on Oct. 7, 1928, the daughter of Felix and Clara Anna (Schoenike) Konkol. Upon graduating from high school, Pat attended St. Mary’s Nursing School in Wausau, becoming a registered nurse. She served as an officer in the U.S. Army as a nurse from 1951-53 in Battle Creek, Mich., and Tokyo Army Hospital, Japan, during the Korean Conflict. After completing military service, Pat attended anesthesia school and worked in the Clintonville area as a nurse anesthetist. In 1957, she married her beloved Jim, and they settled with their children in Ladysmith in 1959.
Upon moving to Rusk County, Pat worked in the St. Mary’s Hospital anesthesia department eventually becoming Chief Nurse Anesthetist at Rusk County Memorial Hospital. She loved her work serving the people of Rusk County and surrounding area. She felt it especially important to be present in the hospital for every baby delivered in case of complications.
A member of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, Pat had strong faith and love for the Lord. She was a devoted wife and mother, handwriting weekly letters to her children when they left for college. A self-taught knitter, Pat donated countless mittens and prayer shawls to area parish ministries. She enjoyed baking and candy making, growing an extensive vegetable garden with Jim and the family, then canning and freezing vegetables for the winter. Pat was an avid reader and crossword puzzle solver. She loved tuning into WLDY and listening to Packers, Badgers and Brewers games while enjoying her many hobbies. Later in life, she took great delight in becoming a Nana to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Pat is survived by her children, James, Jr. (Barbara) Swanke of Edina, Minn., Patricia K. Swanke of Edina, Minn., Clare A. (David) Parks of Frankfort, Ind., Elizabeth M. (Matthew) Lammers of Eden Prairie, Minn., Christopher J. Swanke of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Catherine M. (Joseph) Sears of Annapolis, Md.; 13 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and a third on the way; brothers, Dennis Konkol of Verona and David Konkol of Redgranite; step-sister, Alvina (Robert) Buss of Eland; sister-in-law, Jeanette Konkol of Maribel; step-sister-in-law, Verna Hoppe of Brookfield; nieces; nephews and many relatives and friends.
Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Jim; parents; stepmother, Rose Konkol, brother, Robert Konkol, sisters-in-law, Violet Konkol and Elaine Konkol, stepbrother, Leo Hoppe; and stepsister Marilyn (Elroy) Szutkowski.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m., Friday, Oct. 29, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, Ladysmith. Friends may call at 4 p.m., Thursday, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home, Ladysmith, where a time of reflection will be held at 6 p.m. and Rosary at 6:30 p.m. and on Friday from 9 a.m. until time of mass at the church. Burial with military honors will be in Union Cemetery in Tigerton.
Memorials are preferred to the James and Patricia Swanke Scholarship Fund through Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School.
