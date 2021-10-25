Patricia Swanke

Patricia V. Swanke (Nee Konkol) formerly of Ladysmith, passed away of natural causes on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at her home with family by her side. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, Oct. 29, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, Ladysmith. Friends may call at 4 p.m., Thursday, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home, Ladysmith where a time of reflection will be held at 6 p.m. followed by a Rosary at 6:30 p.m. and on Friday from 9 a.m. until time of mass at the church. Burial with military honors will be in Union Cemetery in Tigerton.