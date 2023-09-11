Patricia Kolar

Patricia (Pat) Kolar died peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at Cottagewood Senior Communities. Pat was born on Aug. 14, 1935, in Ladysmith, and grew up in Sheldon. After high school, she attended the University of Wisconsin in Oshkosh. She then moved to Minneapolis with some friends, found a job, and played in the Women’s Basketball League.
Shortly after that, she met John Kolar. They were married August 18, 1956, in Sheldon, Wisconsin and moved to Rochester in 1957. Pat and John had four children.
Pat loved visiting with people. She was a waitress at Holiday Inn South for over thirty years and was always remembered affectionately by her regular customers. After retiring from Holiday Inn, she spent many hours volunteering at Dorothy Day House, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, and Saint Mary’s Hospital. Her faith was important to her, and Pat and John were charter members of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.
Her happiest times were spent playing cards, watching the Packers (especially when they beat the Vikings!), spending winters in Florida, and fishing at their cabin on Upper Red Lake with friends and family. All of her children and grandchildren have happy memories of fishing with them at the lake.
Pat was preceded in death by her husband John Kolar; her parents Harold and Myrelda Sanford; her brother Dennis Sanford; and brothers- and sisters-in-law James Kolar, Donald Kolar, Emogene Kolar, Betty Voda, Rudy Voda, Dale Kolar, Nellie Kolar, and George Kolar.
Pat is survived by her four children Scott Kolar (Denise Walser-Kolar), Bruce Kolar (Christine), Rick Kolar (Christine), and Pam Kolar (Denise Garza); her six grandchildren Alyssa Kolar-Patri, Garrett Kolar, Kamille Kolar, Kyle Kolar, Cody Kolar, Carly Strong; and four great grandchildren Gabriele Kolar, Anya Patri, Eloise Kolar, and Reed Strong; brothers, Terry Sanford (Mary) and Brad Sanford (Vivian).
Her family would like to thank the loving staff at Cottagewood Senior Communities for their excellent care. Memorials are suggested to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Seasons Hospice, or Cottagewood Senior Communities.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, Sept. 12, from 5-7 p.m. at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home (5421 Royal Pl NW Rochester, MN 55901) and one hour prior to the service Wednesday at the funeral home. A memorial service for Pat will take place Wednesday, Sept. 13, at 11 a.m. at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home. Burial of her cremated remains will be at Grandview Memorial Gardens in Rochester, Minn. Her service will be livestreamed to the Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home website on her obituary page.
Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Kolar Family; to leave a condolence or special memory please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com.
