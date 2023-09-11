Patricia Kolar

Patricia "Pat" Kolar died peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at Cottagewood Senior Communities. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 12, at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home, 5421 Royal Pl NW Rochester, MN 55901, and one hour prior to the service Wednesday at the funeral home. A memorial service for Pat will take place at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 13, at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home. Burial of her cremated remains will be at Grandview Memorial Gardens in Rochester, Minn. Her service will be livestreamed to the Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home website on her obituary page.