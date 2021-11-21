Ronald Beise

Ronald David Beise was born in Bruce on Dec. 11, 1933, to Harold Sr. and Genevieve (Coey) Beise. He died at the age of 87, surrounded by his family at home in Exeland, on Tuesday, Nov. 16 , 2021.
He is survived by his wife; Diana Beise of Exeland; sons, Bradley (Brenda) Beise of Exeland and Mark (Jaclyn) Beise of Rice Lake; daughter, Renee Beise of Ladysmith; his grandson, Shane (Stacey) Beise of Greenville, Pa.; granddaughter, Amber Beise along with her fiancé Brandon Schulz of Rice Lake; and brother, Harold (Judith) Beise Jr. of Young Harris, Ga. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Ronald was preceded in death by parents, Harold Beise Sr. and Genevieve Beise; brother, Sheldon Beise; granddaughter, Brandy Sue Beise and nephew, Bryon Beise.
Ronald married Diana (Kromrey) Beise on Feb. 15, 1958. They would have been married 64 years this February. Together they had three children, Bradley Allen, Renee Shirley and Mark Allan. At the age of 16, Ronald left his home in Bruce to become a welder in Milwaukee. He then joined the U.S. Army and was a veteran of the Korean War. After returning from the war, he continued to work in Milwaukee welding for the Bostrom Company. It was during this time he was married to Diana and witnessed the birth of his first two children, Bradley and Renee.
In the mid 1960s, Ronald and family returned to northern Wisconsin. During this time, he worked for the family business; Beise’s Gamble Store. Here, he operated the store’s liquid propane service, where he did installs, repairs and deliveries. During this time, Ronald and Diane also owned and operated the Frontier Bar. Ronald played drums for the Frontier’s house band, The Maverick’s. Ronald and Diane’s third child, Mark, was born during this time.
Following the loss of Beise’s Gamble Store due to a fire in 1975, Ronald and Diane sold the Frontier Bar and moved to Kissimmee, Fla. While in Florida, Ronald became an owner/operator for North American Van Lines, an over the road trucking company.
In the mid 1980s, Ronald and Diane sold their home in Florida and returned to Bruce. Ronald started his own logging company. After their youngest child graduated high school, Ronald and Diane bought a home in Exeland. Ronald continued to run his logging business. In addition, he and Diana also operated the Rock Castle Bar for several years. Upon retiring in the early 2000s, Ronald stayed busy mowing lawns, golfing, traveling, attending ball games and tinkering in his basement workshop. Early in his retirement, he also built a new hunting cabin for his two sons. Ronald’s diverse background allowed him to be able to fix, build and modify anything. He was a true handy man.
Ronald was active in his local VFW until the time of his death. He was known for his sense of humor, great laugh, and love of a good time. He will be greatly missed by his family, community, and his many friends.
Services will be held Tuesday, Nov. 23 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bruce. A visitation will begin at 9:30, followed by a mass at 11 a.m. and luncheon at The Buckhorn in Exeland. There will be a graveside burial service Wednesday, Nov. 24, at the Bruce Cemetery.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
Commented