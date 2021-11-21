Ronald Beise

Ronald David Beise was born in Bruce, WI on Dec. 11, 1933, to Harold Sr. and Genevieve (Coey) Beise. Services For Ronald David Beise will be held Tuesday, November 23rd at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bruce, WI. A visitation will begin at 9:30, followed by a mass at 11:00 AM. A luncheon at The Buckhorn in Exeland, WI will follow the service. There will be a graveside burial service on Wednesday, November 24th at the Bruce Cemetery in Bruce, WI.