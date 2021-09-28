Barbara Prorok

Barbara A. Prorok passed away on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at the age of 75, in the comfort of her home in Chetek.
Barb was born on Aug. 28, 1946, in Rice Lake, the daughter of Anne and Harold Elwood. She enjoyed spending time with her family. She loved her children and her favorite granddaughter, Hannah. She loved her Packers, Brewers and Polkas.
She will be greatly missed by all of us.
Barb is survived by her daughters, Jill (Rich) Kastner of Spooner and Ami (Bill) DeCook of Chetek; granddaughter, Hannah Kastner, of Spooner; sisters-in-law, Diane Elwood and Donna Elwood; in-laws, Kenneth (Lynn) Prorok, Linda (Tom) Turauski, Richard (Connie) Prorok, and Paulette (Robert) Martin, as well as close family, Kate and Andrew Weis and their son Henry, and Jake DeCook, as well as many nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Anne Elwood, and her husband; Jerry Prorok.
A visitation will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 30, at Burnham-Ours-Kolstad Family Funeral Home in Chetek with interment at 2 p.m. in Northern Wisconsin Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Spooner
Burnham-Ours-Kolstad Family Funeral Home in Chetek assisted the family with the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.