Barbara Prorok

Barbara A. Prorok passed away on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at the age of 75, in the comfort of her home in Chetek. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 30, at Burnham-Ours-Kolstad Family Funeral Home in Chetek with interment at 2 p.m. in Northern Wisconsin Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Spooner