Jill Irwin

Jill Ann Irwin, age 79, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls.
Jill was born to Edgar and Audra (Murphy) Patterson in Stillwater, Okla., on Dec. 28, 1940.
The family later relocated to Great Bend, Kan.
Upon graduation from Great Bend High in 1959, Jill moved to the Chicago area and worked for United Airlines-which is ironic because she had a fear of flying and heights!
She met and married John Irwin in Des Plaines, Ill. They had two daughters and later divorced.
Out of this, she gained a whole new family that welcomed her with open arms.
As those who knew Jill best, she was a lover of books, Diet Coke, NFL Football, playing cards (the Irwin way) and rock-n-roll music.
She was a kind soul with a generous heart that will be truly missed by all. She always said that her most proudest things were her daughters.
Jill is survived by her daughter, Stacey (Roy) Ludescher of Bloomer and their families and Dawn (Eric) Stendel of Jump River.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar and Audra and numerous extended family members.
Dawn and I would like to send our deepest gratitude to the third floor nurses at St. Joesph’s Hospital and the staff at Ladysmith Care Community for their selfless acts of kindness during this time.
A celebration for Jill will be held from 1-5 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 26, at the Sheldon Community Center.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
