Grace Buswell

Grace Ann "Buzzy" Buswell, 76, of Holcombe, died peacefully at her home on Wednesday, April 6, 2022.
Buzzy was born Dec. 28, 1945, in Milwaukee. She shared her Holcombe home with her nephew Patrick, two cats and two dogs, where she loved feeding all the critters at the picnic table she built for them. She was a talented, self-taught guitarist and billiard player, and an avid hunter, who grew up riding shotgun in the front of her daddy's town constable's car. She loved a good road trip, a well-timed joke, and for some reason, peppermint schnapps.
She was never happier than when she was out on the water with a fishing rod in-hand. Over the years Buzzy worked in a tool and die shop, as a bartender, in a canning factory, and supervised a wreath factory where she worked with her sisters.
She spent her free time doing favors for neighbors in need, and she was never afraid to tell it like it is. For over a decade, she was a proud member of the Laborer's International Union of North America (LUNA) in highway construction until she retired. And she spent every St. Patrick's Day for the past over 25 years in Irish green with her "seesters" at the Turtle Lake Casino. Buzzy was loved by many, and she will be greatly missed.
Buzzy is survived by her sister, Clara Lou "Buzzy" LaMarr of Eau Claire; sister, Brenda Lea Rio and brother-in-law, Dominic of Luck.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Enid Buswell; her sister, Helen Jean Olson; her nephew, Billy LaMarr; her great-nephew, Brett Brown; and her life partner of many years, Richard Nitek.
She was an aunt to nine, a great aunt to 14 and a great-great aunt to five.
At Buzzy's request. there will be no public service.
In lieu of flowers, cards may be sent to 28208 State Hwy 27, Holcombe, WI 54745.
