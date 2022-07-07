Richard G. Handler, 77, of Holcombe, died Saturday, July 2, 2022, at his home, of cancer, which he battled for a few years.
He was born on May 12, 1945, in Chicago, Ill., to Michael and Antonia Handler. They precede him in death.
Richard lived in Carpentersville, Ill., for about 20 years before moving to Holcombe in the summer of 2001.
Richard married Wilda Shannon on Aug. 3, 1993, in Algonquin, Ill.
His first job was working in a flower shop, but he was a printer most of his life. He loved water skiing, boating, fishing, BBQing and having fun. Richard was president of his home association and a member of the Lions Club.
Survivors include his wife, Wilda; son, Richard J. Handler of Johnsburg, Ill.; daughter, Christina (Dan Ides) M. Handler of Bloomer; step-son, Patrick (Stacey) Shannon; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and two on the way.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, George Handler and sister, Louise Peters.
Richard was cremated and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
