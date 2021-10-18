Carolyne Carlson

Carolyne E. Carlson (Kupka), originally of Milwaukee, passed away at home in Ladysmith, on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. She was 82 years old.
She was born on Jan. 2, 1939, in Wauwatosa, to Edward Kupka, Sr. (Jackson Junction, Iowa) and Molly (Ellis) Kupka (Villa, Russia).
She was preceded in death by her mother and father; her brother, Robert; her sisters, Dorothy Eccel and Marilyn Buck; brother-in-law, Robert Buck; unnamed baby; granddaughter, Laura Beckman; son-in-law Jay Anton; daughter-in-law, Julie Carlson and grandson-in-law, Ron.
She is survived by her husband, Raymond Carlson; daughter, Kathy Anton; son, Daniel Carlson; daughter, Lisa Rode; daughter, Robin (Merrill) Hansen; son, Timothy Carlson; daughter, Melissa (Doug) Irvin; as well as nieces and nephews and grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Carolyne was married to Raymond Glenn Carlson on Jan. 2, 1957, in Milwaukee. They started their married life in Virginia as a young military couple. They moved several times through-out the years, following her husband with job changes and new opportunities.
Carolyne spent her life making a home for her family. She had a playful and mischievous nature. She was generous, sometimes very stubborn and determined. She was a true partner to her husband, and would work side by side with him no matter how dirty or unpleasant the task.
She was known for her fun spirit, her loyalty, her compassion, her kindness and her faith. Her family is lost without her and misses her so much. We know that on Oct. 11, at about 7:30 a.m., angels were ready to take her home, to present her before her Jesus, to be welcomed to her forever home.
Carolyne’s funeral will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 19, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith. She will be buried in Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith.
Commented