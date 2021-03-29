Darrell Baker

Darrell Ronald Baker, 79, passed away at his home in Hawkins on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.
He was born to Clifford R. Baker, Sr. and Alma (Fiebig) Baker on Aug. 8, 1941. Darrell was a lifelong resident of Hawkins, and truly loved his community. He attended Hawkins Grade School and Hawkins High School. After serving his country in the Army from 1964 thru 1966, Darrell went to work at the Northern Sash & Door (Norco, Jeld-Wen) plant located in Hawkins. He worked there until he retired.
Darrell was a member of the Hawkins Bethel Lutheran Church and served on the church council. He was a member of the Lions Club and loved helping prepare the chicken for the annual Hawkins Harvest Festival. He was always ready to donate his woodworking projects for any benefit. His days at the hunting shack were most important to him. He would be at the shack days before preparing for the season. He enjoyed playing cards, hunting and just enjoying the company of others. The Children’s Fisheries held annually were among his favorites. Fishing and playing cribbage occupied his time.
Darrell married Gladys Olson (Knutson) on March 17, 1973.
Darrell was preceded in death by his wife, Gladys; his parents; three brothers, Raymond, Wayne and Lee John and his sister, Marilyn Hruby.
He is survived by his brother, Clifford (Jill) Baker; sister, Janet Szalecki; sister-in-law, Ruth Baker and his daughters, Joan Olson (Jeff Johnson) of Hudson and Vicki Olson of Eau Claire.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 22, at Hillcrest Cemetery in Hawkins followed by lunch and a celebration of Darrell’s life at Tom's Way To Go in Hawkins from noon-4 p.m.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Commented