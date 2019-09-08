Sue Bemis passed away peacefully on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, after a long hard battle with COPD.
Sue battled her sicknesses for many years, and at exactly midnight she decided to leave this earth.
She will be missed dearly by everyone.
Sue is survived by her sons, Dave, Doug, Brad and Jeff and her grandchildren, Cody, Dustin, Sophia, Lilah, Alexa, Amanda, Aidan, Brandon, Austin, Dylan and Chloe and her brother, Tim.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy and her husband, Butch, who passed in 2013.
There will be a gathering to celebrate her life at Burdy's in Weyerhaeuser at 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 14.
