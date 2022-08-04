Beverly Workman

Beverly Kuduk Workman, 71, of Osceola, passed away at her home in the early morning hours on July 27, 2022. She had been in declining health for some time.
Bev was born on Sept. 29, 1950, in Ladysmith, to Victor and Alice (Berge) Kuduk. With her dark wavy hair and adorable smile, she was the pride and joy of her parents!
As a little girl growing up on her parents’ dairy farm in rural Hawkins, Bev became special friends with Hawkins neighbor, Wasyl Czajka, who came with his wife and children to America from Ukraine after the Soviet takeover. Wasyl spoke no English, and Bev had no knowledge of the Ukrainian language. Yet, they talked and laughed and enjoyed each other’s company as best friends!
Bev experienced tragedy in her teen years when her father, Vic Kuduk, was tragically killed in a hunting accident in November 1965.
Bev was united in marriage to Steven Campbell on Aug. 31, 1968. They were blessed with a wonderful son who they named Kevin.
On April 27, 1984, Bev married Jay Workman.
Bev demonstrated her Christian faith by her many acts of love and kindness to her family and friends.
Bev is survived by her son, Kevin (Julie) Campbell and grandsons, Mason and Ethan; her half-brother, Jon (Tina) Collins and nephews, Jacob and Justin; many cousins, and devoted friends. She will be greatly missed by all who had the good fortune to know her.
Bev was preceded in death by her father, Victor Kuduk and her mother and step-father, Alice and Don Collins.
A Celebration of Life visitation will be held from 3-5 p.m., Friday, Aug. 12, at Grandstand Funeral Home in Osceola. The celebration of life will continue at Ken's Keyboard in East Farmington. Private family interment will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to ADRC Nutrition Program 100 Polk County Plaze, Suite #60 Balsam Lake, WI 54810.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.