Beverly Workman

Beverly Kuduk Workman, 71, of Osceola, passed away at her home in the early morning hours on July 27, 2022. A Celebration of Life visitation will be held from 3-5 p.m., Friday, Aug. 12, at Grandstand Funeral Home in Osceola. The celebration of life will continue at Ken's Keyboard in East Farmington. Private family interment will take place at a later date.