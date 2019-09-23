Harvey L. Koch, age 92, passed away at Ladysmith Care & Rehab in Ladysmith, on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.
Harvey was born on May 4, 1927, in Colburn, to Emil and Lillian (Winch) Koch. He was a retired, second generation cheesemaker who spent many years managing the Conrath Coop Dairy in Conrath.
Harvey is survived by his children, Robert (Joann) Koch, Ken Koch, Mike (Vickie) Koch, Dave (Marilyn) Koch and Roxanne (David) Cusick. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving are two siblings, Laverne Koch and Joyce (Skip) Lewellan.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy (Schara) Koch and his siblings, Dewey Koch, Marvin Koch and Violet Cooley.
Cremation arrangements are being handled by John J. Buettgen Funeral Home, Schofield, WI. A future date will be determined for Harvey's memorial service.
The Koch family would like to extend their gratitude to all the staff at the Ladysmith Care & Rehab in Ladysmith for their attentiveness and loving care.
