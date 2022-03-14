Gary Geranen

Gary L. Geranen, 74, passed away on Saturday March 12, 2022, at his residence in Catawba, after years of battling severe COPD issues.
Gary was loved by his family. His hobbies before his illness included bowling, hunting, watching football and playing games on his computer. He enjoyed the peacefulness of the Northwoods and watching the wildlife. He was proud of his only two granddaughters and bragged about them often.
Gary was born and raised in Aberdeen, S.D., where most of his family still remains. He relocated to Minneapolis and met and married his wife, Barb, in 1974. Together, they had one daughter. Gary enjoyed his profession of eyewear optician for over 30 years. He then helped Barb manage the HWY 8 Motel until 2020, when he retired and moved to Catawba with his daughter and her family.
Gary was preceded in death by his wife, Barb; his father, Fred Geranen, and his grandparents.
Gary is survived by his daughter, Ann (Jason); his mother, Juanita Geranen; his granddaughters, Hannah and Megan; his brother, John Geranen; his sisters, Lisa Lee and Cheryl Smith and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church, 1804 Highland Ave Eau Claire, WI 54701 at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 26. Visitation will be held at the church at 10 a.m. Funeral services will be for both Gary and his wife, Barb at that time.
The family asks any memorials or gifts be sent to W9575 US HWY 8, Catawba WI 54515.
Nash-Jackan Funeral home provided cremation services for the family.
