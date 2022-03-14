Gary Geranen

Gary L. Geranen, 74, passed away on Saturday March 12, 2022, at his residence in Catawba, after years of battling severe COPD issues. Funeral services will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church, 1804 Highland Ave Eau Claire, WI 54701 at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 26. Visitation will be held at the church at 10 a.m. Funeral services will be for both Gary and his wife, Barb at that time.