Darwin Van Gelder

Darwin Carl Van Gelder died on Thursday, July 6, 2023.
Darwin was born on Dec. 20, 1947, to Dick Van Gelder and Clarena (DeGroot) Van Gelder in Orange City, Iowa.
At 3 years old, Darwin lost his mother Clarena to kidney disease. A year later a new mom joined the family and moved to Darien in 1952. Darwin’s first years of school were in one room country schools. In 1961, the family moved to Baldwin, and Darwin kept busy on his dad’s dairy farm.
Darwin graduated from Baldwin-Woodville High School in 1966. He enlisted in the U.S. Army as a military police officer the same year. He served in South Korea during the Vietnam War. After being discharged from the Army he settled in Minneapolis, Minn. While in Minneapolis he met the love of his life, Lanor (Aaron) Van Gelder, and they wed on Nov. 7, 1970. In 1971, they welcomed their only child, Tammy.
Darwin and Lanor lived in Baldwin for their first years of marriage, and they moved to Eau Claire for many decades. Darwin worked as a used car sales manager for over 30 years at Markquart Motors and acquired many close personal friends while working there. He retired at the age of 61 and thoroughly enjoyed his retirement with gourmet cooking, motorcycling, snowmobiling, boating, ATVing, road tripping, spending time with family and friends, and always cracking a joke to anyone he met.
Darwin was famous for many quotes. Two of his favorite quotes were: “Drive fast, take chances” and “If you’re going to do stupid things, don’t get caught!”
Darwin could light up any room he walked into. He could make a total stranger feel like part of the family. He lived life large and always had a positive attitude and was such a great role model. Nobody ever had a bad word to say about Darwin. He will be greatly missed and his legacy will live on forever.
Darwin is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Lanor (Aaron) Van Gelder; daughter, Tammy (Van Gelder) Robinson; son-in-law, Michael Robinson of Arizona; grandsons, Austin Van Gelder of Arizona and Ryan Reilly of Illinois; and siblings, Rodney Van Gelder of Michigan, Jean (Van Gelder) Tjarks/Wayne Tjarks of Michigan, Charles “Chuck” Van Gelder/Rachelle van Gelder of Iowa, Terry “Pete” Van Gelder of Iowa and Paul “Red” Van Gelder/Leesa Van Gelder of Iowa. He is also survived by his uncles, Johnnie Van Gelder of Iowa and Harvey DeGroot of South Dakota; aunts, Kathy Van Whye of Iowa and Janice Mouw of California and several nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and friends.
Darwin never wanted anyone to be sad with his passing, so he always expressed that he wanted a celebration of life in lieu of a funeral. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, with location to be determined.
Darwin was cremated at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith.
