LouAnn Orme

LouAnn Mae Orme, 81, of Hawkins, died Monday, April 11, 2022, at her home.
She was born on April 13, 1940, in Rusk County, to Otis and Gertrude Perry and lived in Glen Flora until 1962. On May 5, 1962, LouAnn and Philip W. Orme were married in Glen Flora and then moved to Hawkins in 1963.
LouAnn was involved in the Hawkins Lions Club, food pantry and Hawkins Library. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting and baking. LouAnn was also a member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Hawkins and served as its treasurer and taught Sunday School. She also owned her own upholstery shop.
Survivors include her husband, Philip; son, Wayne (Gayle) Orme of Statesville, N.C.; grandchildren, Brendon & Brittany of Rice Lake, Tyler of Statesville, N.C., Bryant of Statesville, N.C., Johnathon & Sammy of Hawkins and Anthony of Neillsville and great-grandchildren, Brantley, Bjorn, Riley, Craig, Peyton, Robbie, Rhett, Sophia, KayLynn, Wesson and Alaynah.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Otis and Gertrude Perry and sister, Harriet Ypma.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, April 20, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Hawkins with Pastor Hailey Halmstad officiating. A memorial visitation will be held at the church on Wednesday morning from 9:30-11 a.m. Burial will be at a later date in the Glen Flora Lutheran Cemetery.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the service.
Commented