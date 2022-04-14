LouAnn Orme

LouAnn Mae Orme, 81, of Hawkins, died Monday, April 11, 2022, at her home. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, April 20, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Hawkins with Pastor Hailey Halmstad officiating. A memorial visitation will be held at the church on Wednesday morning from 9:30-11 a.m. Burial will be at a later date in the Glen Flora Lutheran Cemetery.