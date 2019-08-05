ORyan Jenness

ORyan Elbert Jenness, 40, of Ladysmith, died on on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident in Park Falls.
ORyan was born on Oct. 23, 1978, in Rice Lake to Elbert and Colene (Gohde) Jenness. He lived most of his life in Bruce, recently moving to Ladysmith. He married Lara Hryniewiecki at her mother, Irene's home on Dec. 17, 2005. ORyan always was willing to give a hand helping people in the community.
He was a loving husband and a wonderful father and papa. He enjoyed doing anything involving his grandbabies. He just loved spending time making memories with them. He loved fishing, hunting and enjoying a cold beer. He lived life to the fullest, making others laugh and smile. He was a very funny guy who loved being goofy no matter where he was. Laughing was his skill and he made others laugh all the time. He was a "stubborn Irish fisherman."
ORyan is survived by his wife, Lara Jenness; two children, Matthew Hryniewiecki and Fawn Hryniewiecki, both of Ladysmith; two grandsons, Brayden and Xzavier; granddaughter, Harper Leigh; his sister, Kristina Adenwala of Ladysmith; his parents, Elbert and Colene Jenness of Bruce; his nephews, Kayden, Kallen and Karsen; his niece, Kira and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation will be held from 3-6 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.