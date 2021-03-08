Derek Syples

Derek James Syples, age 41, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 1, 2021, at his home in Reading, Pa.
Derek was born in Shape, Belgium in January of 1980, and then he was raised in Ladysmith.
He graduated from Ladysmith High School in 1998. He then went on to attend collage at Saint Cloud State University, where he received his bachelors degree in tourism.
Derek then worked for the National Park Service in Washington, D. C. for many years as a National Park Ranger.
Throughout his employment at the National Parks Derek began to see the need for rehabilitation services for people with disabilities. He then decided to follow his passions back to Wisconsin where he then attended UW-Stout and received his masters degree in vocational services.
His final place of employment was for the state of Pennsylvania working as a vocational rehabilitation therapist. He was best known for his humble, generous nature and his big smirky smile.
Derek also spent time working at the Acadia National Park in the state of Maine, where he loved being outside in nature and with animals.
Derek will be dearly missed and is survived by his mother, Donna Syples Howard, and his step father William "Bill" Howard, both of Ladysmith. He is also survived by his biological father, Jim R. Syples (location unknown) and his sister, Tiffany J. Syples, and niece, Quinn J. Syples, both of Eau Claire.
A remembrance service will be held at a later date.
