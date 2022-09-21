Erland Lindelof

Erland S. Lindelof, age 87, of Oulu, Wis., passed away on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at Northern Lights Health Services, in Washburn. He was born on June 15, 1935, in Oulu, the son of Peter and Sina (Kittelsen) Lindelof.
He graduated from South Shore High School in 1953 and from the University of Wisconsin-Superior, in 1957. Erland later received a masters degree in counseling and educational administration, including director of special education. He started working as a teacher at Drummond High School. Erland served in the U.S. Air Force, from 1958-61. He married Faye Scarberry in July 8, 1961, in Louisiana.
From 1961 to 1963, Erland taught at Prairie Farm High School and then went to Ladysmith High School. Following his teaching career he became the guidance counselor at Flambeau High School. Erland moved back to Ladysmith where he was the director of student services until his retirement in 1997.
He was a member of Hope Lutheran Church in Ladysmith, the American Legion and Lions Club. He enjoyed going on fishing trips with family, especially to Canada, and annual deer hunting. Erland loved his dogs and always had a retriever or lab by his side. He was a hobby farmer, vegetable and berry gardener, avid Packer, Brewer, and country & western music fan, and a fan of all things Wisconsin.
He is survived by his children, Mike Adams and Sandy Lindelof; grandchildren, Maggie Adams and Matthew Kalligher; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Faye in 2013; a son, Stephen, in 1966; and 10 siblings, Engla, Bernard, Kermit, Stanley, Dagney, twins Mervin and Melvin, Norvel, Leonard and Herbert.
A memorial service will be held 2:30 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 16, at Hope Lutheran Church, in Oulu, Wis. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church, beginning at 1:30 p.m. Inurnment will be at Pine Glade Cemetery, in Oulu.
The Roberts Funeral Home in Ashland is assisting the family with arrangements
