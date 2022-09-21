Erland Lindelof

Erland S. Lindelof, age 87, of Oulu, Wis., passed away on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at Northern Lights Health Services, in Washburn. A memorial service will be held 2:30 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 16, at Hope Lutheran Church, in Oulu, Wis. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church, beginning at 1:30 p.m. Inurnment will be at Pine Glade Cemetery, in Oulu.