Loren Reeve

Loren Dale Reeve, age 76, of Sheldon, passed away on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Chippewa Falls.
Loren was born June 1, 1944, to Dale and Dorothy (nee Keiser) Reeve in the township of Birch Creek. He graduated from Holcombe high school in 1963 then married Mary Lou Cynor on July 16, 1966. He then worked at Presto, drove school bus, worked for Chippewa County Highway Department and farmed the remainder of his years where he liked to work the land as he loved all tractors, big and small.
Last but not least he was an Amish Uber driver.
He enjoyed spending time with his wife, of 54 years, and his daughters and their families.
Over the years he played slow pitch softball, horseshoes, bowled, shot pool, played cards/cribbage, fished, shook dice with the coffee clutch and loved visiting with anyone from anywhere.
Loren is survived by his wife, Mary Lou Reeve; his daughters, Michelle (Dave) Kressin, Stephanie (Donald Morris) Reeve and Lauren (Derek) Baselt; his sister, Judy Hessler Cynor; his sister-in-law, Mae (Jeff) Miller and his brother-in-law, Joe Cynor. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Amber (Trevor), John (Jenny), Veronica (Colton), Bobbi Jo (Shawn), Alyssa (Javyn), Mya (Hunter) and Grace (Frank) and his great-grandchildren, Karleia, Kasen, Gabby, Mayson and Rhett.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dale and Dorothy (nee Keiser) Reeve, and multiple brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Private services will be held for the immediate family at this time. A celebration of life will be held in the summer of 2021.
Commented