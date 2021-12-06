Ella Hershey

Ella Florence (Martin) Hershey, age 92, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, surrounded by her family.
She was born in Casselton, N.D., on Aug. 31, 1929, to the late Daniel and Anna (Keener) Martin. On Aug. 31, 1948, she married Herman Hershey who preceded her in death on Feb. 9, 2011. She was a homemaker and loved flowers and gardening. She gave her heart to the Lord at the age of 9 and was a member of the Shiloh Mennonite Church.
Ella is survived by her children, Evelyn (Arthur) Kauffman, Daniel (Jane) Hershey, Stanley (Beth) Hershey, Rachel (late Jim Hackman) (Joel) Micheals, Christian (Darlene) Hershey, James (Regina) Hershey, Alan Hershey, Gerald Hershey, Wesley (Wanda) Hershey, Abbie (Ken) Mast, Beth (Dale) Reinford; 63 grandchildren; 185 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; her sister, Rhoda Stoll; her brother, Lewis Martin and her sister-in-law, Pearl Martin.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Herman; her parents; her daughter, Lois in infancy; one grandson; five great-grandchildren; four brothers and two sisters.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, Dec. 13, at Shiloh Mennonite Church. A viewing will be on Sunday, Dec. 12, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., at Shiloh Mennonite Church.
Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery, Sheldon.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
