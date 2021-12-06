Ella Hershey

Ella Florence (Martin) Hershey, age 92, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, surrounded by her family. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, Dec. 13, at Shiloh Mennonite Church. A viewing will be on Sunday, Dec. 12, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., at Shiloh Mennonite Church. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery, Sheldon.