Gary R. Dukerschein, 68, of Glenwood, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020, at Westfield’s Hospital in New Richmond.
Gary was born April 19, 1951 in St. Paul, Minn. He was a graduate of Flambeau High School class of 1969 and served in the National Guard for 14 years where he earned honors in Military Competitive Shooting. He went on to become a skilled self-employed carpenter and worked in manufacturing for Andersen Window Corp.
He was an excellent cook, avid gardener and an enthusiastic outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and cutting wood. Gary had a very generous spirit and was one of the first to jump in to help those in need in both the community he grew up in, and the one he resided in.
His love of gardening resulted in him planting enough vegetables to feed himself and many others. He not only canned hundreds of quarts of tomatoes, pickles and other vegetables, but also gave bags of fresh vegetables to friends and others in need. He often volunteered to cook for game feeds, the Glen Flora Pig Roast at Glen Flora Days, and of course the hunting camp.
Gary had a deep love for our country and proudly supported those who served in the armed forces, and our President.
Gary is preceded by his parents Harold and Hilda (Matthiessen) Dukerschein.
He is survived by his sister Kathryn (Dukerschein) Larson, of Lake Nebagamon and a brother Roger of Spring Valley, Calif.
Gary was buried in Calvary Cemetery in Deer Park with Military Honors provided by the New Richmond American Legion Post 80.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date in the Glen Flora region.
Commented