Michael O'Connor

Michael Earl O'Connor was a good man.
Born May 6, 1947, in Taunton, Massachusetts, to parents John and Evelyn, Michael-Mike, to adults; Big Mike, to every kid-headed for Hawkins, Wisconsin. Though his parents took him there, one suspects he would have crawled. He loved Hawkins. He loved its woods, its ponds, its shortcuts, its barbeques. Those who knew him often heard his childhood memories: fishing in trout streams, biking after crop dusters, feeding lightning bugs to frogs, making friends who kept their nicknames throughout their lives. He was lucky enough to regain these friendships later in life, to hunt the same woods, to fish the same streams, to tend to his beloved grandparents' grave. His childhood town kept its form, serendipitously, like it was waiting for him to come back.
But we're jumping ahead.
Well before this, life took the family back to Massachusetts, where he spent his youth. He grew up strong. He excelled in sports where his large frame served him well: long arms snapping up rebounds, long legs cleanly clearing high bars. He headed for college at Lowell Tech, but he had to work, so he boxed fish sticks, cleaned cotton gins, graded cellars, sold Kool-Aid door-to-door. You know: the usual. There was also something about how he lived off hot dogs; details have been lost to time.
He left college early to serve his country in the National Guard. He was a Track Mechanic, or so he's said; we've never seen him work on a track. The only notes I have about this time of his life is how he once "went to Kansas in a GTO with a guy named Snake." One assumes this was a matter of national importance, and probably confidential, so we'll end there.
After the service, instead of working with nature, he went to work in tech, clearly in it for the money. He needed a receptionist, and, well, in walks Marcia. She cracked great jokes and wore short skirts; and when he had the guts to ask her on a date, she didn't mind the cans on the Monte Carlo's floor mats. Mike had hired the love of his life. He proposed, and she said yes; and after a ceremony in front of friends and family, they first-danced to "Color My World," and then drove off to the Poconos.
Woodpeckers rattled the TV antennas at 5am. The Monte Carlo's beer cans were thrown at woodpeckers. Everything worked out.
They settled in Dracut, Massachusetts, and welcomed two children into the world: Christopher John and Carolyn Mary. He was so proud-he was forever proud-of his children. As they grew, Christopher would win turkey shoots with the same steady hand, Carolyn would soon grab rebounds with the same lengthy arms. Carolyn would exude his charm, Christopher would try to be as funny. Christopher and Carolyn would go to Hawkins with him and help him filet trout.
This family of his. Mike did so, so much for his family. On a given day, Mike would drive a traffic-filled hour to work, argue with people to make a buck, drive another traffic-filled hour back home, work on the house 'til his back ached and sawdust stuck in his hair, then sleep. And then he'd do it all over again. For years. For Marcia, for Christopher, for Carolyn.
He continued to work in technology. He made easy friends with neighbors and co-workers. He held family reunions in the houses he worked so hard on, each room filled with the laughter of friends and family, the smell of beer and kielbasa. He embodied these things.
He shared nature with his children. He took Marcia out for ice cream. He lived for these things.
And, well, I'm telling you all this because Michael Earl O'Connor passed. He passed on June 4, 2023, at Brigham and Women's Hospital, in Boston, Massachusetts. Marcia and Carolyn held him close, kept him warm, and let him know he was loved, every moment until he left this wonderful world, with trees of green, skies of blue, clouds of white.
Before I leave you, and him, let me talk about two more things.
Here's what he hated.
He hated learning lyrics and writing vowels in grocery lists and golf and blowhards and seafood bouillabaisse and fancy beer and spray deodorant and pretty much all the politics the author likes.
But here's what his eyes looked like when he was happy.
They looked like the way the sun glints off his trout stream. It's a bouncy sort of light, a light that plays off the surface but goes deep, reaches the bottom, reaches the fish, reaches the sand. The sort of light that makes you feel like there's something else, something wonderful, for which you're present.
Donations in his memory may be made to the kind lovely people of Fisher House Boston, who comforted his loved ones in the worst moments:
He will be survived by his immediate family: Marcia O'Connor, 72, of Parts Unknown; Christopher O'Connor, 47, of Asheville, NC; and Carolyn O'Connor, 45, of Valdez, New Mexico. He is survived by his deer head, his grandfather's rifle, and his baseball cap that says "The Hunk."
He is survived by the way peoples' eyes look when they know they are happy and loved.
A cremation is planned.
