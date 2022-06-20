Kempton Spooner

Kempton Fox Spooner, 99 3/4, passed into the loving arms of the Lord our God on Sunday, June 19, 2022, in the presence of his loving family at the Ladysmith Nursing Home. Kempton was born on Sept. 7, 1922, in Conrath, the youngest child of Norman H. and L. Esther (Stuart) Spooner. Kempton graduated from Ladysmith High School and worked the family farm south of Conrath.
Kempton married Grace Dagneau (also born in Conrath on Sept. 7, 1922) on June 24, 1953. While living on the farm, they welcomed sons Norman and Carlton. In 1957, they decided to sell the farm and move to Alaska. At some point on the west coast, Kempton turned the car around, headed back home, and purchased Cloverbelt Lumber & Feed. At Cloverbelt in Conrath, Kempton enjoyed working for over 60 years, growing the business and having the opportunity to work with his son, Carly, giving great service and goods to many customers, especially appreciating his relationship with the Mennonite community. Kempton continued establishing his vision of expanding agriculture and banking businesses throughout northwestern Wisconsin.
Kempton and Grace rejoiced in the addition to their family of daughter Sara and the family moved into their home on the banks of Main Creek. Kempton delighted in spending time with his family at the lake cabin, pontooning, camping, visiting with friends, and fishing in Canada for over 50 years with his last trip at age 92. He enjoyed traveling, especially cruises, trips to Mexico or just driving the country roads.
Kempton and Grace enjoyed having guests at their home for holidays, sing-alongs, and celebrating life events. Kempton appreciated when someone would play the piano and he could sing along with them. Many games of cribbage and sheepshead were played and Kempton rarely missed a point. “The Northern Brothers” hunting shack, that he shared with the Brost family, was a place of making memories and hunting the mighty whitetail, Kempton proudly never having shot a deer himself. As Grandpa and then Great-Grandpa, Kempton loved his family and was always willing to share his love of sweets, especially ice cream.
Kempton is survived by his sons, Norman (Pamela) of Chippewa Falls, Carlton (Joanne) of Conrath and daughter Sara (Jeff) of Ladysmith, ten grandchildren, and thirteen great-grandchildren, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Grace, his parents, great-grandson Chris and sisters Jean and Roberta.
The visitation will be on Friday, June 24 at the Nash-Jackan Funeral home in Ladysmith from 4-8 p.m. The funeral will be Saturday, June 25 at 11 am at the Congregational Church-UCC, 109 E Lake Ave. in Ladysmith with visitation one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to the Conrath Cemetery in Conrath.
