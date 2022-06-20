Kempton Spooner

Kempton Fox Spooner, 99 3/4, passed into the loving arms of the Lord our God on Sunday, June 19, 2022, in the presence of his loving family at the Ladysmith Nursing Home. The visitation will be on Friday, June 24 at the Nash-Jackan Funeral home in Ladysmith from 4-8 p.m. The funeral will be Saturday, June 25 at 11 am at the Congregational Church-UCC, 109 E Lake Ave. in Ladysmith with visitation one hour prior to the service.