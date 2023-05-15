Walter A. “Wally” Fuglsang, Jr., 91, of Bruce, died on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at his home.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, May 18, at Bruce Federated Church with Rev. Mark A. Bartlett officiating. Burial will follow in Bruce Cemetery with military honors provided by the Bruce American Legion.
Visitation will begin at 4 p.m., Wednesday, May 17, at Bruce Federated Church. There will also be an hour of visitation on Thursday beginning at 10 a.m. at the church.
A complete obituary will be published in next week’s paper. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
