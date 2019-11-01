Dorothy Krajewski

Dorothy Anna Krajewski, 95, of Onalaska, having completed her life's work on Earth, died Sunday morning, Oct. 27at Bethany Riverside in La Crosse. The Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 4 at St. Patrick's Church where Dorothy was a founding member. Visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 3 at Schumacher-Kish Funeral Home, 907 Sand Lake Rd., Onalaska. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral mass. After the funeral mass, interment will be at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery 4959 Co. Rd. B.