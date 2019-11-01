Dorothy Krajewski

Dorothy Anna Krajewski, 95, of Onalaska, having completed her life's work on Earth, died Sunday morning, Oct. 27at Bethany Riverside in La Crosse.
The sixth of 13 children, Dorothy was born Sept. 2, 1924 to George and Alice Vanderloop at her parents' home in the Town of Grow, Rusk County. Dorothy was a proud graduate of Crabb Elementary School and Tony High School.
She married Leo Ira Krajewski on Aug. 28, 1943 and over the next 40 plus years they raised 10 children: Leo (Fran), John (Sandy), Thomas (Juna), Lawrence (Lenore), Richard (Kathy), Christine (James Meicher), Audrey (Nolte), Jerard (Kathy), David (Annette)and Theodore (Karla).
In addition to raising 10 children, Dorothy worked as a punch press operator at Northern Engraving in La Crosse and later at Metallics on Brice Prairie. She also worked in the kitchen at La Crosse Diocesan Seminary. After many years of helping raise her younger siblings and raising her own children, she continued being a “Mom” by caring for her neighbor’s and co-worker's children at her home and at St Patrick’s Church nursery.
In her later years, when she had a chance to sit down, she was an avid Packer and Brewers fan. In addition to numerous trips in the U.S. and the Coulee Region, Dorothy visited the original home of both her parents in the Netherlands. In addition, she also visited Australia twice and traveled to Belgium, Germany, France, Mexico and New Zealand,
Dorothy is survived by all 10 of her children; 23 grandchildren and more than 25 great-grandchildren.She is also survived by her sisters, Sister Mary John Vanderloop, Gertrude (O'Brien), Audrey (Kvist) and Anne (Hauber) and brothers, Theodore and George. She is further survived by brothers-in-law, Don Kvist, Jack Hauber, Joe Haasl and Frank Rotta and sisters-in-law, Julie Anne Vanderloop and Kathy Vanderloop.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leo; grandson, Peter; sisters, Martina (Wilmer Doell), Marie (Joe Haasl), Sister Bernice Vanderloop, Eunice (Dan Rybicki) and Eileen (Frank Rotta) and her brother, Paul (Millie).
The Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 4 at St. Patrick's Church where Dorothy was a founding member. Visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 3 at Schumacher-Kish Funeral Home, 907 Sand Lake Rd., Onalaska. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral mass. Among those celebrating will be Dorothy's nephew, Father Tony Vanderloop. Several of Dorothy's grandchildren will serve as pallbearers.
After the funeral mass, interment will be at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery 4959 Co. Rd. B. Lunch will be served in the community room of St. Patrick's Church after the interment.
Memorials or donations may be made to the Sister Mary John Vanderloop Nursing Scholarship Fund at Viterbo University, La Crosse or St. Lawrence Seminary, Mount Calvary. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
