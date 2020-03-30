Clara Blaskowski passed away peacefully at age 90 on the morning of Monday, March 30, 2020.
Clara was born July 7, 1929 and grew up in Catawba. She married Jacob Blaskowski on Oct. 16, 1948. Together they raised 13 children on the farm in South Fork north of Hawkins.
She was very active in the community where she was general leader of the Swinging Hawks 4-H club for many years and served on the South Fork town board. She was an active member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
She worked at J & J Apparel in Ladysmith, Hawkins Library and later retired to Eau Claire. She was an avid reader, enjoyed jigsaw puzzles (the bigger the better), sewing, embroidery, quilting, and baking cookies. She also enjoyed gardening and feeding the birds.
She leaves to cherish her memory 13 children, Mary Segura, husband T-jun, Carol Banaszynski, husband, Tom, David Blaskowski, wife Cindy, Bruce Blaskowski, friend Rosey Best, Mark Blaskowski, wife, Teri, Peter Blaskowski, wife Beth, John Blaskowski, wife Patty, Henry Blaskowski, wife Christi, Walter Blaskowski, fiancée, Colette Winn, Amy Blaskowski, Ed Blaskowski, friend Amanda Ferrill and Jean Stube, husband Ed and Adam Blaskowski; daughter-in-law, Jennifer Blaskowski; a good friend, Joe Diderrich; 28 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; four sisters and two brothers.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jacob Blaskowski; an infant daughter; her parents, George and Esther Fuchs; four brothers and four sisters.
There will be a memorial service at a later date.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
