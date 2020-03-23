Harvey L. Smith, age 82, of West Allis, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
Harvey was born on April 14, 1937 to Hugh and Emma (Pals) Smith of Bruce. He attended Bruce High School, and worked on the family farm on Sawdust Road. His first job was in Rochester, Minn., at Rochester Poultry Hatchery.
On June 28, 1958 he married Kathleen Ducommun of Ladysmith. They moved to Madison, where he worked as a welder for Dairy Equipment for 40-plus years. They raised three daughters, Joyce (Bill) Wallace of Madison, Terri (Dan) Lobner of West Allis and Chris Boreen of Janesville.
Harvey retired in 1999. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, fish fries on Fridays and a good bowl of chili and ice cream.
Harvey is survived by his daughters; his grandchildren, Allison and Jacob Boreen; his brother, Oral Smith of Madison and his sister, Janet Nelson of Tony.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, two brothers and two nephews.
Funeral services were held for the immediate family.
Burial was in Bruce Cemetery.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home assisted the family.
