Matthew & Shanna Krisik, both of Hawkins, died suddenly. Shanna died on Saturday, May 14, 2022 and Matthew on Sunday, May 15, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at noon on Thursday, May 19, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Ladysmith with Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating. Burial will follow in the Ingram Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 18, from 4-8 p.m., at Our Lady of Sorrows. There will also be an hour of visitation from 11 a.m. until service time on Thursday at the church.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the service. A complete obituary will be published in next week’s paper.
