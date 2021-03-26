Larry Goin, Sr.

Larry Gene Goin, Sr., age 83, entered eternal rest on Friday, March 12, 2021, in Chandler, Ariz., with family by his side.
Larry was born on Feb. 13, 1938, in Bruce, to Gene and Marguerite Goin. During his childhood, his family lived in Wisconsin, Oregon and Washington. Moving back to Wisconsin at age 10, he graduated from Bruce High School in 1956.
He joined the Navy for four years after graduation. After boot camp and aviation electronics school he was stationed at Miramar Naval Base in San Diego. He stayed in the Southern California area except for a brief two-year move to Kansas City, Mo.
Larry worked for Dictaphone Corporation for 30 years as service technician, service manager and sales manager for dictation division and finished his career with them as sales manager in the Special Markets Division. His territory during his tenure with Dictaphone included Southern California, Arizona, Utah, West Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas.
In 1984, Larry and Lori (his wife of 33-plus years) moved to Mesa, Ariz. In 1991 he started his own company, Goserco, providing sales and service of Voice Logging Records. Shortly thereafter, his oldest son joined the business and in 2003 Larry retired when his oldest and youngest sons purchased the business. He has enjoyed golf, travel abroad and in his RV around the US.
His family was most important to him and they thoroughly enjoyed when he taught them funny old songs, helped them work on cars, accompany them on golfing outings, taught them how to water and snow ski, and enjoyed fishing and road trips them. He had lots of names too — Pa, Papa, Butch, Pops, Dad and Lovebuckets.
Larry is survived by his wife, Lori; sons, Larry Goin, Jr (Lea), Jon Goin (Christine) and Geoff Goin (Christina); grandchildren Ariel Unterburger (Doug), Chelsea Goin, Chandler Goin, Ashlyn Goin, Lauren Goin, Jackson Goin, Sarah Fredenburg and Noah Fredenburg. He is also survived by his siblings, Charles Goin (Janet), Jim Goin (Marilyn), Gene Goin, Jr (Lupe), Linda Debner (Ron), Dennis Goin (Sharon) and Beverly Jones (Robert) and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Marguerite Goin; his father, Gene Goin; his sisters, Irene Anderson and Donna Schmidt, and his brothers, Terry Goin and Daniel Goin.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be directed to the Lewy Body Dementia Association. Online donations can be made at lbda.org.
A celebration of life for Larry will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 17, at Weyerhaeuser United Methodist Church, 14419 Church Ave W, Weyerhaeuser, WI 54895
