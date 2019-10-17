Bernhard Bennett

Bernard H. Bennett, 88, of Eau Claire, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Eau Claire.
Bernard was born in Providence, R.I. to the late Bernard J. and Genevieve (Kantarik) Bennett on Jan. 22, 1931. He grew up in Superior and attended Catholic elementary and secondary schools, graduating from Cathedral High School in 1949.
He enrolled at Wisconsin State College-Superior. It was there that he met the love of his life and future wife, Mary Ann Dosedel. They both graduated in 1953 and secured teaching positions in the Cornell School District.
Bernie and Mary Ann were married on June 5, 1954, and were blessed with three children, Catherine, Gregory and Joseph.
Bernie spent his entire professional career of 36 years there as a teacher, principal, and 24 years as the district’s superintendent of schools. He retired in July 1989.
Bernie is survived by his spouse, Mary Ann of Eau Claire; his sons, Gregory of Kelseyville, Calif., and Joseph (Kimberly) of Roseville, Calif. and his daughter, Catherine (William) Schmidt of Bradenton, Fla. He is also survived by Cathy’s children, Nicole McCarthy, Jennifer Plante, Jennifer Murray, Emily Grieco and Ryan McCarthy; Greg’s children, Jessica Bennett-Ward, Brittany Bennett-Meadows, and Matt Bennett and Joseph and Kimberly’s son, Seth Bennett.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard J. and Genevieve (Kantarik) Bennett and his brother, John.
The family of Bernard wishes to extend sincere thanks to Heartland Hospice, especially Ann, Stacey, Tiffany, and Heatherwood Assisted Living, especially Gina and Nicolette.
Private funeral services will be held for the family on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, and his final resting place will be Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Eau Claire.
In lieu of flowers, Bernard wishes donations be sent to https://www.dementiasociety.org/donate.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lenmarkfh.com.
