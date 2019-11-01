Esther Rands

Esther (Larsen) Rands, 96, of Ladysmith, died on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at Ladysmith Care Community. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2 at Hope Lutheran Church in Ladysmith. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. followed by a service at 11 a.m. with Rev. Diane Odermann officiating. A private burial will follow.