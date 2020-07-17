Susan Valentine

Susan R. Valentine, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend, joined her husband, Larry V. Valentine, in eternal rest on Saturday, July 11, 2020.
Norman and Rosana Kramer, of Hawkins, welcomed Susan into this world on May 24, 1957.
Susan will be lovingly remembered by her five children, Marie (Ryan) Carmen of Ladysmith, Rachel Valentine of Sheldon, Steven (Jessica) Valentine of Hawkins, Ethan Valentine of Glen Flora and Angela Valentine of Glen Flora. She is fondly remembered by her 12 grandchildren, Tyler, Nikita, David, Ryley, Zeth, Shyla, Mikial, Jasper, Bella, Eben, Ilana and Gaelan. She is forever remembered by her sister, Jo Baker of Wisconsin Rapids.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Norman and Rosana; her husband, Larry and her brother, Richard Kramer.
A celebration of life will be held from noon-3 p.m., Saturday, July 25, at the Glen Flora Pavilion. A private family gathering will be held an hour prior.
In lieu of flowers the family asks for a memory to share.
