Christopher Hoeft

Christopher Philip Hoeft, 67, passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith after an extended battle with emphysema.
Chris was born in Ladysmith on Nov. 15, 1954, to Stanley Hoeft, Sr. and Mary Jeanne Lewis Hoeft. He was the sixth of seven children. He attended Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School and graduated in 1973 from Ladysmith High School. After graduation, Chris enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. He was stationed in Texas, Colorado, Florida, England, and ended his military career in California with the rank of Staff Sergeant. After moving back to Ladysmith, Chris worked at Jeld-Wen for a few years and then started his own custom furniture business and also built log homes and cabins. He also ran his own internet business, where he sold wood-turning supplies and original artwork.
Chris was preceded in death by his parents; twin sisters, Martha and Mary, who died in infancy, and his older sister, Mary (Francis) Gillett.
He is survived by his brothers, Stanley Hoeft, Jr. and John Hoeft, and by his sister, Josie (Rod) Bricco. He is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews, especially his nephew, Joseph Hoeft, who cared for him during his final illness.
In accordance with Christopher’s wishes, there will be no funeral. Burial will be in the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner at a later date.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
