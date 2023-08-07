Regina F. Yoder, 54 of Sheldon, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 10, at Sheldon Mennonite Church. Visitation for friends and family will be from 5-8 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 9, at the church and then again from 9 a.m. until service time on Thursday at the church. Burial will be at a later date in Haven Mennonite Cemetery in Kalona, Iowa.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
