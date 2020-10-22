Evelyn Skrypek

Evelyn Marie Skrypek, 90, of Ladysmith, died on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Care & Rehab-Ladysmith.
Evelyn was born on Nov. 24, 1929, in Ladysmith to Arthur and Eva (Beyer) Nelson.
She married Frank Skrypek on May 17, 1949, at Church of Christ Parsonage in Ladysmith. She met him while on a date with someone else and spotted him and told him, “I want you!” Frank died July 14, 2000.
On their wedding day, they dug the footings for their tavern, The Broken Arrow. She and Fritz spent many happy days there with family, friends and neighbors. They later moved to Fort Lauderdale, Fla. A move to Chicago came next, where her sons, Michael and James were born. In 1967 they moved back to Wisconsin, where they raised their family.
She was a room mother at school when the boys were young. Evelyn waitressed at the Hide A Way and worked the voting polls for town of Willard for many years. She enjoyed fishing with her boys and cooking for the men during hunting season. She raised a large garden and canned food for the family. Evelyn was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother.
Evelyn is survived by sons, Michael (Emily) Skrypek of Conrath and James Skrypek of Ladysmith; grandchildren, Jessica Fleming, Adam ( Crystal Moeller) of Chippewa Falls, Sarah, Jennifer and Nicole Skrypek; step-grandchildren, Tony (Sarah) Rohde and Wesley (Heather Heath) Rohde of Rice Lake, and Kenna Rohde of Conrath; great-grandchildren, Eli and Ethan Fleming, Melanie, Dylan, Owen, and Franklin Skrypek, Jamison Gougar, Preston and Parker Rohde, and Braylin, Liam, Aleeya, and Ryker Rohde.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Fritz; her parents and her brother, Marvin “Bud” Nelson.
The family wishes to thank Care & Rehab-Ladysmith for the wonderful care they gave Evelyn.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 31, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Rev. Vicky Strupp officiating. Memorial visitation for friends and family will begin at 4 p.m., Friday, Oct. 30 at the funeral home and again on Saturday for 1 hour prior to the time of service.
Burial will follow in the Conrath Cemetery.
Commented