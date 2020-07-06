Janet Metzger

Janet Ruth Metzger, 99, of Ladysmith, died on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Ladysmith Care Community.
Janet was born on March 1, 1921, in Conrath, to Lester and Orpha (Cummings) Jones.
She married Leroy H. Metzger in 1942 in El Paso, Texas. She was a lifelong area resident and an active member of the Congregational UCC Church in Ladysmith.
She is survived by her son, Michael (Karen) Metzger of Sun Prairie; her daughter, Linda (Phil) Strop of Tony; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and her sister, Erna Stingle of Ladysmith.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Leroy; her son, Mark Metzger; her brothers, Wilson and Neal Jones and her sister, Vonnie Strop.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home assisted with the arrangements.
