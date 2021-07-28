Anthony J. Groothousen, 86, of Tony, died on Tuesday, June 27, 2021, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Aug. 2, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Tony with Father Vijay Kumar Madani and Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 1, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith where a Scripture Service and Rosary will begin at 7 p.m. There will also be an hour of visitation from 10 a.m. until service time on Monday at the church in Tony.
