Earon Polichnia

Earon Dell Polichnia, age 51, of Ladysmith, died Saturday, April 29, 2023, in Marshfield.
He was born on Sept. 5, 1971, and he loved the outdoors, fishing, hunting and in the past trapping.
He is survived by his father, Ernie Polichnia; brother, Eric Polichnia; children, Collin and Lilly; and precious friend, Pam Tatro.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Bonnie Polichnia and three uncles, Michael, Louis and Patrick Polichnia.
He will be buried at a later date with his mother in Turtle Lake.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake is assisting the family with the arrangements.
