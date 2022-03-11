John Bartels

John Allen Bartels, 68, of Bruce, died on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
John was born on March 2, 1954, in Ladysmith to Harvey and Genevieve (Sever) Bartels.
John married Linda Sue Bartels on Oct. 26, 1990, in Weyerhaeuser. He loved hunting, fishing, gun and knife collecting, watching the Green Bay Packers play, golfing and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was Catholic.
John is survived by his wife, Linda; his sons, Tim Bartels of Bruce and Matt (Jessica) Bartels of Eau Claire; his daughter, Stephanie LoRusso of Stillwater, Minn.; three step-daughters, Tina (Jason) Titera of Colorado Springs, Colo., Mary (Steven) Wellner of Stanley and Amy Dircks of Gilman; six grandchildren; 15 step-grandchildren; 10 step-great-grandchildren; a brother, Ken (Deb) Bartels of Bruce; sister-in-law, Joan (Jimmy) Bourgeois of Missouri; mother-in-law, Pauline Klingsmith Anderson of Missouri; nieces; nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Buck and Genny Bartels; his sister, Tina Bartels; step-grandson, Shane Dircks; step-great-granddaughter, Claire Dircks; nephew, Brian Bartels and father-in-law, Wilbur Anderson.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 26, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce with Rev. Mark Bartlett officiating. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time on Saturday at the funeral home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.