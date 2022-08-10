Elmer Zahurones

Elmer R. Zahurones, 79, of Clintonville, died on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Greentree Health & Rehab in Clintonville following a short, 6-week illness.
Elmer was born on Jan. 3, 1943, in Ingram, to Andrew and Anna (Dudas) Zahurones.
He lived most of his adult life at Timberlane in Rhinelander.
He is survived by a sister-in-law, Martha Zahurones of Ladysmith; many nieces and nephews and many friends from the Rhinelander area.
Elmer was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Anna Zahurones; his brother, Peter Zahurones and sisters, Rose (Bill) Yergin and Shirley (Andy) Cabak.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 1, at Ingram Cemetery with Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating.
A special thank you to Elmer’s guardian, SueEllen Hopp, for the attention and care she provided.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
