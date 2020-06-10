Grace Biederman

Grace Emma (Noerrlinger) Biederman, 95, of Sheldon, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Ladysmith Care Community.
Grace was born Nov. 4, 1924, in Sheldon, to Rose (Trost) and Frank Noerrlinger. The family lived on a farm southeast of Sheldon.
She graduated from Hannibal High School in 1942.
Grace married the love of her life, Gene Biederman, on Jan. 9,1943. They celebrated their 70th anniversary in 2013 with family and friends. They shared farming northeast of Sheldon until retirement in 1979, then built a new home in Sheldon.
Grace and Gene enjoyed traveling many miles, camping and exploring. Many winters were spent in Arizona with RV friends. She was known for her sewing, crocheting and baking. Family has been blessed with the quilts that she hand quilted. She was famous for her yeast buns; they were her addition to social occasions.
Grace is survived by a sister, Marion (Al) Newhart of Harrisburg, Pa; her daughter, Marigene (Craig) Vogt of Sheridan, Wyo. and daughter-in-law, Jan Biederman of Sheldon.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene and son, El.
Grace has been blessed with grandchildren, Eric (Ginger) Vogt, Heath Vogt, Marcy Biederman, Corynn (Pat) Wieland, Trevor (Jenny) Biederman, Tiffany (Jay) Gerber and Courtney (Pete) Blomquest and 15 great-grandchildren. She also had many nieces, nephews and close friends.
Her care at Ladysmith Care Community was greatly appreciated.
Grace has been a member of Sheldon Church of Christ Church for most of her life. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, June 27. Memorials may be made to Sheldon Church of Christ or Christian Harbor Camp.
