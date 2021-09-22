Patrick Lynch

Patrick (Pat) Louis Lynch, 58, of Radisson, died Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Eau Claire. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 25, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Ladysmith with Father Dave Oberts and Father Papi Reddy Yeruva officiating. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 24, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith, with a scripture service at 7 p.m. followed by a rosary. There will also be one hour of visitation on Saturday morning at Our Lady of Sorrows Church from 10-11 a.m. A private burial will be at St. Francis Catholic Church Cemetery at a later date.