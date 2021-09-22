Patrick Lynch

Patrick (Pat) Louis Lynch, 58, of Radisson, died Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Eau Claire.
Pat was born in Stoughton, on Nov. 30, 1962, to Del and Georgeann (Stein) Lynch. An artist at heart, Pat had many hobbies and interests. He enjoyed rock hunting, photography and bird watching. Cheesecakes of all flavors and chili were frequent requests at gatherings with family and friends.
Each November would find him out in the woods hunting the elusive “Swamp Buck” with his brothers and nephews. And who can count the number of lives and hearts Pat touched with his phenomenal musical talents! He provided music at many of the area’s weddings, funerals and church events.
He was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Flambeau, but played for several of the churches within the Rusk County Catholic Community.
While attending college at Mt. Senario, Pat and several friends formed Free Beer Quartet, singing at area events. Highlights of their time together was being able to sing the National Anthem for the Brewer’s games and also auditioning for America’s Got Talent.
Pat also volunteered with the Rusk County ambulance for several years.
Survivors include his wife, Vicki; his son, Michael, and daughters, Ella Roming and Emma Walters. He is also survived by his parents, Del and Georgeann, and siblings , Bernard (Dawn), Leonard (Sheree), Eugene (Heidi), Raymond (Sara), Lorelie (Steve), Andrew (Tammie), Peter (Valerie), Paul (Michelle), and Francis (Mary Ellen), as well and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Clarence and Lucy Lynch and George and Bernadine Stein.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 25, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Ladysmith with Father Dave Oberts and Father Papi Reddy Yeruva officiating. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 24, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith, with a scripture service at 7 p.m. followed by a rosary. There will also be one hour of visitation on Saturday morning at Our Lady of Sorrows Church from 10-11 a.m. A private burial will be at St. Francis Catholic Church Cemetery at a later date.
